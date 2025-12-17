Boox Kid announced winner of 2026 RAC Arena Limelight music support fund

Genre-blending Noongar artist Boox Kid has been chosen as the 2026 recipient of RAC Arena’s Limelight music support fund package valued at over $25,000.

This marks the fifth year since the inception of the award, with the judging panel comprising RAC Arena’s Michael Scott, WAM’s CEO Owen Whittle, RTRFM producer and presenter Pamela Boland, Mark Neal from music label Blue Grey Pink and The West Australian’s PLAY magazine editor Belle Taylor.

Launched to mark the Arena’s 10th anniversary in 2022, Limelight, presented by RAC Arena and supported by WAM, seeks to put the spotlight on emerging West Australian musicians by providing financial, performance and promotion opportunities over a 12-month period.

Joining Boox Kid as this year’s runners-up are indie rock outfit Ghost Care and pop/R&B/soul artist Elianie, who will both receive support packages valued at $3,000 each.

As the main recipient of the Limelight award, Boox Kid will receive $5,000 in financial assistance thanks to RAC Arena; a chance to perform live at Telethon 2026; radio campaigns throughout 2026 thanks to Nova Entertainment; music equipment provided by Mega Music and Yamaha; recording studio time and rehearsal space thanks to Vision Studios; inclusion in the 2026 WAM Showcase lineup; and a weekend pass to WAMCon 2026 thanks to West Australian Music.

Overjoyed to be chosen as this year’s main prize winner, Boox Kid said, “I’m so excited and grateful to be the recipient of this year’s Limelight grant, which will go toward completing my second EP, written in Noongar language. I am extremely proud of my Noongar heritage and appreciative of this opportunity and RAC Arena’s support.”

“We are thrilled to announce Boox Kid as the major prize recipient for this year’s Limelight initiative and can’t wait for the release of his new music incorporating Noongar language,” said RAC Arena’s general manager Michael Scott. “Congratulations also to Ghost Care and Elianie on receiving our runner-up packages. They all have bright futures ahead, and we can’t wait to play our small part in helping progress their musical careers.”

“I was once again blown away by the quality of applications we received and was immensely impressed with all the talent we have in our own backyard. The main aim of this initiative is to find the next big arena act right here in WA, and there was no shortage of gifted people to choose from.”

Boox Kid has been awarded RAC Arena's 2026 Limelight music support fund package.

