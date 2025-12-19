Norwegian electronic duo Smerz make Australian debut in Fremantle

Celebrating the release of their new album Big City Life, Norwegian electronic duo Smerz are set to kick off their Australian tour in Fremantle early next year.

With a sound that blurs the lines between club culture and performance art, the pair will perform at Freo.Social on Wednesday, February 25.

Having released four EPs, two studio albums, and multiple singles to date alongside hosting a monthly radio show in Copenhagen, this will be the artists’ first time performing for fans in Australia.

Smerz play Freo.Social on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com

