WA Day Festival gets loud with live music lineup

Joint headliners Eskimo Joe and Coterie will lead two days of free live music at the 2026 WA Day Festival, taking over Burswood Park on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22.

Programmed by RTRFM, the Main Stage and Discovery Stage will bring together some of Western Australia’s best-known artists and the next generation of local talent, with every performance free for audiences to enjoy.

Perth brothers Coterie will headline Saturday night, bringing their breakout hit Cool It Down and more to the stage, while Gyroscope arrive with a near 30-year catalogue of tracks such as Snakeskin, Baby, I’m Getting Better and more. Fronted by Cal Kramer, The Southern River Band will bring the rock’n’roll energy that has taken the four-piece from Perth stages to audiences across the UK and Europe.

Eskimo Joe will headline Sunday night as the year marks the 20th anniversary of their landmark album, Black Fingernails, Red Wine.

The Main Stage program also features Abbe May’s All Stars, Minang Noongar artist Ricky Neil Jr., indie-pop triplets Birdland and Perth folk artist Clare Perrott, while Samantha Jade will perform with OrchXtra and Gisella Colleti will hit the stage alongside the Joondalup Symphony Orchestra.

The Discovery Stage gives audiences another place to explore WA music, featuring music from Joan & The Giants, Polly, Coco Elise, Kayps, Blush, Tara Tiba, Tchega, The Forever Party, Adele Oliver, Ayo Busari, Symmetrical Dogs and Stellar Moon.

Across the expanded festival site at Charles Paterson Park and Kagoshima Park, visitors can also enjoy free carnival rides in the BHP Family Zone, the Big Top Circus Tent, the Seven Sports Zone, family activities, cultural experiences and more than 60 food trucks, with fireworks set to light up the sky on both nights.

“There’s so much happening in WA music, and having two stages lets us share more of it,” said RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo. “You can come for a band you’ve followed for years and leave with a new favourite. That’s what we’re hoping people will experience across the weekend.”

The 2026 WA Day Festival takes over Burswood Park from 10am to 9.30pm on Saturday, November 21, and from 10am to 8.30pm on Sunday, November 22, 2026. For more information, head to celebratewa.com.au

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