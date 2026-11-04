US heavyweights Converge bring a double dose of new music to Australia

Marking their first Australian tour since 2019, US heavy outfit Converge are returning to Australia in 2027.

The four-piece will begin the tour at The Rechabite on Thursday, March 11, before continuing in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Melbourne metalcore band Ends In Tragedy and Perth hardcore bands Extortion and Territory will join Converge for the Perth date.

Converge will perform, on stage, their two new albums, Love Is Not Enough and Hum of Hurt.

Love Is Not Enough, released in February this year via Epitaph and Deathwish, leans into the metallic ferocity that has defined their career, while Hum of Hurt, released in June, saw them return with a rawer, more dynamic and emotionally exposed follow-up.

Fans can expect tracks from both albums, such as Bad Faith, Distract and Divide from Love Is Not Enough and Slip the Noose and Doom in Bloom from Hum of Hurt.

Formed in 1990 in Salem, Massachusetts, Converge are known for their hardcore and heavy metal music and aggressive and boundary-pushing sound. They have released 12 studio albums to date, with 2001’s Jane Doe widely regarded as one of the most important and influential heavy albums of the 21st century.

Converge hit The Rechabite on Thursday, March 11, 2027. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 11, from destroyalllines.com

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