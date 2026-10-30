Powderfinger expand reunion tour with Swan Valley double-header

Australian rock band Powderfinger have expanded their 2027 reunion tour.

The Encore Run of shows includes two new WA dates at Sandalford Estate on Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21.

These come in addition to previously announced Perth shows at Wellington Square on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25.

Having sold 300,000 tickets across 26 shows in just six days, The Encore Run addition will also see Powderfinger head to new locations, playing two nights in Hobart and one in Canberra.

“When we saw how many people missed out on tickets, we knew we couldn’t leave it there,” said lead vocalist Bernard Fanning. “So we’re adding some final shows, and we’ve been able to include dates in Hobart and Canberra, which we’re really excited about. We also have some very talented mates joining us. Thank you for keeping the faith and for being so patient. We can’t wait to see you out there.”

The Brisbane rockers have curated an all-Australian lineup of support acts for The Encore Run. They will be joined at the Perth legs of the tour by Ocean Alley, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Carla Geneve, South Summit and Banjo Lucia.

Other Australian favourites joining the band for The Encore Run include Violent Soho, The Living End, Ball Park Music, John Butler Trio, Something For Kate, Thelma Plum, DMA’S, You Am I, The Preatures, The Belair Lip Bombs and Luca Brasi, as well as a new wave of emerging artists including Full Flower Moon Band and Special Features.

The Encore Run continues Powderfinger’s partnership with Mission Australia, with the tour raising funds and awareness for vulnerable Australians in need of support.

Powderfinger play Sandalford Estate on Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, November 5, from powderfinger.com

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