WA Day Festival 2023 line-up revealed

The WA Day Festival 2023 line-up has been revealed, as the free concert returns to Burswood Park on Sunday, June 4.

This year’s celebrations will feature performances from Amy Shark, Baby Animals, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, and Perth’s own Eurovision stars Voyager.

They’ll be joined by Western Australian acts South Summit, Boox Kid, Dulcie, Priscilla and Mitch Santiago, with set concert times and more details coming soon.

The 2023 program also includes Indigenous storytelling with Wadjuk Dreaming, which celebrates the Whadjuk Noongar history in Western Australia with an anthology of four animated short films in the ‘big dome.’ It’s an opportunity to experience the wonder of the Dreamtime stories through an intimate ‘yarn round the campfire’ on Sunday, June 4 and Monday, June 5.

More free entertainment, attractions and family fun activities are yet to be to be announced for the June long weekend, so stay tuned for updates.

WA Day Festival hits Burswood Park on Sunday, June 4 and Monday, June 5, 2023. For more info, head to celebratewa.com.au

