Arlo Parks to bring new record ‘My Soft Machine’ to Perth

Arlo Parks will perform at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, July 25 as part of an Australia and New Zealand tour this winter.

Arlo Park returns to our shores with two Grammy nominations, a Mercury Prize and BRIT Award under her belt. Parks will also arrive with songs from new record, My Soft Machine, which comes out on Friday, May 26.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Fontaines D.C., My Bloody Valentine, Jai Paul and Joy Orbison, My Soft Machine sees Parks shift her focus to production while maintaining the songwriting charm she’s come to be known for. Acclaimed producers Ariel Rechstaid (HAIM), Romil Hemnani (Brockhampton), Buddy Ross (Frank Ocean) and Carter Lang (SZA) all worked on the new record, which features Parks’ latest single Impurities.

Arlo Parks plays Astor Theatre on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from handsometours.com

