Genesis Owusu announces new album ‘STRUGGLER’ and world tour

Multi-ARIA award-winning Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu has announced his highly anticipated sophomore album, STRUGGLER, is due for release on Friday, August 18. He has also announced a global world tour and shared his newest single, Leaving The Light.

After launching onto the global map with his critically acclaimed debut album Smiling with No Teeth in 2021, Owusu’s new record STRUGGLER is an imminent exploration of the chaos and absurdity of life, and our ability to endure. Where Smiling with No Teeth uncovered the battle against depression and racism, STRUGGLER is about how to get through its struggle. Recorded between the US and Australia, the album’s producers traverse musical genres; from Jason Evigan (RUFUS DU SOL, SZA), to Mikey Freedom Hart (Jon Batiste’s 2021 GRAMMY of the Year Album, We Are), Sol Was (Beyoncé’s Renaissance), and original producers, Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer.

Owusu has begun this new chapter with the release of the album’s leading single Leaving The Light. A ‘fervent anthem about survival and perseverance,’ Leaving The Light is a jolting mix of poetic punk and melodic catharsis (check it out below).

To celebrate the album’s release, Genesis Owusu will be rounding out 2023 with a huge run of headline shows. It all kick off in Perth on Friday, December 1 at Ice Cream Factory in Northbridge, before Owusu heads on to perform in Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide.

Smiling with No Teeth secured triple j’s Album of the Year and x 4 ARIA award titles, including Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Release, Best Independent Release and Best Cover Art, alongside radio support from triple j and BBC Radio, and global acclaim from tastemakers and critics alike, including The Needle Drop, NME, The Guardian, Rolling Stone and more.

Genesis Owusu’s new album Leaving the Light is out Friday, August 19, 2023. Genesis Owusu plays Ice Cream Factory on Friday, December 1. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 19 from genesisowusu.com

