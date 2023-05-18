Reconciliation Week kicks off with VIBRATIONS: A ‘fusion of dance, beats and harmony’

Experience the power of music and movement as VIBRATIONS kicks off Reconciliation Week at Yagan Square Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 27. The free, family event from 1:00pm to 3:30pm will unite Western Australia’s best contemporary dancers alongside renowned violinist, vocalist, and composer Eric Avery (pictured above) in a celebration of our shared heritage.

VIBRATIONS shines a light on community spirit, reclaims cultural identity, and delves into the timeless resonance of the land, where ancestors danced, shared stories, and walked long before us.

The grand finale features internationally acclaimed multi-disciplined artist Eric Avery who will perform alongside local contemporary dancers. Eric, a Ngiyampaa, Yuin, Bandjalang, and Gumbangirr man, is a versatile musician and dancer that is celebrated for his remarkable voice and violin skills. His musical gifts across cultures have led him to perform classical music and original pieces, collaborating and performing with Yo-Yo Ma, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Darwin Symphony Orchestra, Tina Arena and more.

“VIBRATIONS is not just a dance spectacular, it’s a celebration of our shared heritage and the power of music and movement to bring people together,” said Event Producer Karla Hart. “We hope that through this event, we can inspire a deeper understanding of our diverse cultures and the importance of reconciliation in our community.”

Local performances fused with ancient traditions will take centre stage at the event, including Djirpin Djindas, Kwarbah Djookiah, Boss Arts Creative, Biguurda, Wadumbah, Corroboree for Life, and Midn Marr. These talented artists will connect through dance to share the rich history and traditions of their cultures.

A range of native ingredient-inspired food and beverage options will be available along with refreshments from Yagan Square eateries: The Shoe, Gangnam, Hiss and Smoke, and Street Eats Eatery.

Admission is free for the all-ages event, but registration is required due to limited seating (secure your complimentary tickets on Eventbrite now). VIBRATIONS will proceed rain or shine, and a jacket, cushion, or rug to sit on is recommended.

VIBRATIONS hits Yagan Square Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 27 as part of Reconciliation Week 2023. To register for your free ticket, head to Eventbrite and for more info head to yagansquare.com.au

