The War on Drugs and Spoon will tour Australia this year

The War on Drugs have announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand, and they’re bringing fellow US rockers Spoon along for the ride.

The Australian leg of the tour kicks off in Sydney and heads to Melbourne and Brisbane before wrapping up at Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Monday, December 11.

The War on Drugs were last in Australia for Laneway Festival in 2018. Since their last visit, the Grammy Award-winning band released their fifth album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which earned them a second Grammy Award nomination (Best Rock Song) and a BRIT Award nomination.

Since forming back in 1993, Texan legends Spoon have consistently released high quality records. Last year their 10th album Lucifer On The Sofa demonstrated frontman Britt Daniel had lost none of his songwriting prowess, while the group’s approach to indie rock remains fresh and inventive.

The War on Drugs and Spoon play Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Monday, December 11, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 26 from livenation.com.au

