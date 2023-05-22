US pop star FLETCHER announces Australian tour

FLETCHER will return to Australia and New Zealand later this year in celebration of her debut album GIRL OF MY DREAMS.

The US pop star will perform in Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane before wrapping up the tour at Perth’s Metro City on Saturday, December 9. It’s a long-awaited visit for Perth fans, as FLETCHER’s Australian tour last year did not include a date on the west coast.

Hailing from New Jersey, FLETCHER was recognised early in her career for her natural and candid storytelling talent, exemplified on her debut EP you ruined new york city for me in 2019. The record featured FLETCHER’s breakout hit Undrunk, which scored the #1 spot on Spotify’s Viral Chart. FLETCHER followed this up with 2020’s THE S(EX) TAPES, featuring the song Bitter, which reached 250 million global streams.

Last year’s record GIRL OF MY DREAMS landed in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200, and included the hits Becky’s So Hot, Sting and Better Version. To date, FLETCHER has amassed over one billion streams globally.

FLETCHER’s GIRL OF MY DREAMS tour hits Metro City on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 26 from livenation.com.au

