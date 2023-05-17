Ryan Adams announces Australian solo tour

Alt-country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has announced an Australian solo tour, with a Perth date lined up at Astor Theatre on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

It has been more than six years since Ryan Adams last performed in the country, and over eleven years since he last performed solo in Australia. The 7-time Grammy Award nominee will arrive following the release of four new studio albums in 2022 and three covers albums in the last two years, including Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks and Oasis’ Morning Glory.

Armed with a guitar, a piano and a catalog of more than 22 albums, Ryan Adams concerts can include over 30 songs each, with no two shows alike.

Ryan Adams’ songwriting talent was recognised early on his career, leading to his NME Best Solo Artist wins in both 2003 and 2004. In addition to his self-titled, double Grammy nominated 2014 album, Ryan Adams’ catalogue includes Prisoner, Heartbreaker, Ashes & Fire, Easy Tiger, Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights, Love Is Hell, his 2001 major label debut Gold, and more.

Ryan Adams plays Astor Theatre on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, May 23 from ticketek.com.au

