Sad news for Aussie music fans: There won’t be a Falls Festival this summer

After 28 years of bringing the world’s biggest acts to Australian stages, Falls Festival will not be happening this summer, as the team behind the festival take time off to ‘rest, recover and recalibrate.’

Coming out of two years of postponed events during Covid lockdowns, Falls made a welcome return in 2022/23 (pictured above) with an all-star lineup that included Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Chvrches, Spacey Jane, The Wiggles and more hitting stages in Byron, Fremantle and for the very first time Melbourne City.

Secret Sounds Co-CEO and Falls producer Jessica Ducrou said “The past few years has seen unprecedented change in the live music space, both front of house and behind the scenes. While Falls’ reboot in 2022/23 was full of amazing moments and we were thrilled to reconnect with our Falls Fam, our team needs a break, so this year we’ll take time off to enjoy the holiday period and allow some space to re-imagine how Falls will look in the future.”

“We send huge love and appreciation to all our patrons for their ongoing support and for the great vibes they brought to the 2022/23 events. You really are the heart and soul of Falls and we look forward to updating you with our plans when the time is right.”

“We also want to send our love and thanks to our extended Falls team including staff, contractors, volunteers, sponsors, partners, suppliers, stakeholders and key agencies that we work with each year, for their enduring passion, dedication and support” said Ducrou.

