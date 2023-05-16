Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert and more: Listen Out reveal 2023 line-up

Listen Out music festival have announced their 2023 line-up, featuring a stacked list of returning international stars and exciting new talent hitting HBF Arena, Joondalup, on Sunday, September 24.

Topping the bill is American DJ and producer Skrillex (pictured above), who will be back in the country for the first time since Listen Out 2018. The eight time Grammy award winner will bring new material from his first album since 2014, and will arrive fresh from massive sets at Coachella and Madison Square Gardens with collaborators Fred Again and fellow Listen Out artist Four Tet.

It’s been five long years between visits from Lil Uzi Vert who will be bringing their innovative and genre-bending style showcased on mega hits like Just Wanna Rock and tracks from his #1 album, Luv Is Rage 2.

The diverse line-up also features Bronx rapper Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Piri and venbee as they head to Australia for the first time. They’ll hit the stages with Mallrat and Jyoty along with host Ebony Boadu and more.

Marc Rebillet’s combination of soul, R&B and house beats will offer a uniquely fresh and improvised set. Producer and collaborator Metro Boomin will bring tracks like Creepin and more from his 2022 album Heroes & Villains. Having worked with artists from Denzel Curry to Slowthai to BENEE, producer extraordinaire Kenny Beats will make his debut Australian appearance.

There’s still more to come, including a triple j Unearthed spot reserved for an emerging artist in each city.

Check out the full line-up below:

Arrdee

Coi Leray

Four Tet

Friction

Ice Spice

Jbee

Jpegmafia

Jyoty

Kenny Beats

Lil Uzi Vert

Mallrat

Marc Rebillet

Metro Boomin

Piri

Skrillex

Spinall

Venbee

Wongo B2b Little Fritter

Young Franco

Yunè Pinku

With Host Ebony Boadu

Listen Out 2023 hits HBF Arena, Joondalup, on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, May 18 from listenout.com.au

