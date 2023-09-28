WA Comedy Week returns for “bigger and better” second outing

After a successful debut in 2022, WA Comedy Week returns this spring for a “bigger and better” second year.

With over 30 shows spread across 12 venues from Sunday, November 19, to Saturday, November 25, the festival will provide a platform for WA comedy talent across all forms, including stand-up, improv, variety, musical and more.

Among the many comedy acts confirmed include Rory Lowe, viral TikTok comedian Xavier Michelides, and star of many Aunty Donna sketches, Ben Russell.

Show highlights include The WA Comedy Week All-Stars at Golden West Brewing Co, the Pride Comedy Gayla at Connections Nightclub, and Bogan Literature at the State Theatre of Western Australia.

WA Comedy Week was founded by WA comedy producers Ronan Freeburn (Crushers Comedy Gala, Side Splitter Comedy Festival, and Rottofest) and Colin Ebsworth (Ebsworth Tonight and Underground Comedy).

WA Comedy Week runs across multiple venues from Sunday, November 19, to Saturday, November 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from wacomedyweek.com

