Michigan Rapper NF brings ‘HOPE’ stadium tour to Perth

Michigan rapper NF is bringing his HOPE Tour to Australia, playing at HBF Stadium on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Known for his raw grit and emotional authenticity, NF has earned 39 RIAA certifications, 14 Platinum plaques, and five multi-Platinum honours.

NF’s intimate yet propulsive tracks received two consecutive #1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Perception and The Search.

Nate Feuerstein came of age in Michigan, using music as both escape and expression, and as a way to channel his pain. Through the years, he’s demonstrated the power of vulnerability on hits like Let You Down and The Search.

To date, NF has generated 30 billion streams and sold over half a million tickets word wide. Emerging from a year of no new releases, NF released his fifth studio album HOPE in April 2023.

NF’s HOPE Tour hits HBF Stadium on Friday, February 2, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 29 from ticketmaster.com.au

