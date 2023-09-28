Tony Award-winning rock musical ‘Rent’ is coming to Perth

One of Broadway’s longest-running and most successful musicals, Rent, will hit stages across the country on a national tour in 2024. The show comes to His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth from Saturday, May 11 to Sunday, May 26.

The rock musical tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in 1980s New York City under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Rent’s music, lyrics, and book are by Jonathan Larson, who sadly died the day of its off-Broadway debut in 1996.

“I can’t wait to bring Rent back to the Australian stage in this brand-new never-before-seen production,” said Producer Lauren Peters. “This show hasn’t toured here since 1998! I feel very lucky to be a part of Jonathan Larson’s phenomenon, and I know our audiences will feel exactly the same way.”

Rent opened to critical acclaim off-Broadway in 1996 before moving direct to Broadway later that year where it ran for 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Rent is showing at His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday, May 11 to Sunday, May 26, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rentmusical.au

Prev x