Groundswell LIVE to rock Scarborough beachfront

Groundswell Festival is back this year, taking over the Scarborough beachfront from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

Presented by City of Stirling, Groundswell Festival is WA’s biggest free youth multi-sports, lifestyle, music and wellness event.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is set to be Groundswell LIVE, hitting Scarborough Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 7, from 3pm to 7pm.

Described as ‘a mini festival inside the festival,’ this year’s gig is headlined by indie outfit Death by Denim, who released their new EP My House is a Club earlier this year. The line-up also features WA music icon Abbe May, soulful pop and modern R&B artist Queency, and fast-rising songwriter Banjo Lucia.

Groundswell LIVE hits Scarborough Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 7, 2023. For more info, head to groundswellfestival.org

