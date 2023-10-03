UK comedian Phil Wang returns to Perth for one show only

UK comedian Phil Wang is bringing his hit show Wang In There, Baby! to Australia, hitting Astor Theatre on Monday, November 6.

The tour comes hot off the heels of Wang’s critically-acclaimed Netflix special, David Letterman appearance, role on Life & Beth with Amy Schumer, and sold out runs in the US, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the UK.

Described as “a comedian at the top of his game” by Time Out, Wang will be chatting race, family, nipples, and everything else that’s been going on in his ‘Philly little life.’

Phil Wang hits Astor Theatre on Monday, November 6, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to bohmpresents.com

Prev x Next »