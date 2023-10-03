US comedian Andrew Schulz adds second Perth show to Australian tour

US comedian Andrew Schulz has added a second Perth show to his Welcome to The Life Australian tour. After the first show sold out, tickets are on sale now for a second performance at Riverside Theatre on Monday, November 13,

The Welcome to The Life tour is a comedic exploration of existence in all its messy glory. The US comedian and podcaster will explore the realms of current events, politics, and the beautiful chaos of creating life – with all the irreverent humour and astute insights that he has come to be known for.

Andrew Schulz’ Welcome to The Life tour hits Riverside Theatre on Monday, November 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from bohmpresents.com

