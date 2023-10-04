Dinosaur Jr. announce 2024 Australian tour

Legendary US rock band Dinosaur Jr. are heading to Australia and New Zealand for a series of headline shows next year.

Heading to Australia celebrating 30 years of their iconic album Where You Been, Dinosaur Jr. will perform in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide before hitting Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The group then head across to New Zealand to wrap up with their final show in Auckland.

In addition to the headline tour dates, Dinosaur Jr. will also perform at Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree in Geelong on Saturday, February 17, alongside Scottish indie pioneers Mogwai, alt-country legends Calexico and more.

Last in Australia in 2017, Dinosaur Jr. are considered one of the formative influences on American alternative rock. The trio, comprised of J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums), have released over 14 albums to date and have more than 30 years performing live on stage.

The tour news follows on from the release of their latest live album Emptiness At The Sinclair, recorded at the Sinclair in Massachusetts; and their 2021 project Sweep It Into Space.

Dinosaur Jr. have announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand, hitting Astor Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, October 10 from ticketek.com.au

