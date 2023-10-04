The smash hit musical Grease is hitting the road on a national tour, coming to Crown Theatre in June 2024.

This production’s cast includes Annelise Hall in the coveted role of Sandy, rising star Joseph Spanti as Danny, and Perth-born fourth-generation performer Mackenzie Dunn, who is playing the role of fan-favourite character Rizzo.

“I am thrilled to finally be touring to my hometown of Perth – something I have been waiting and wanting to do for six years,” said Dunn. “It’s where I grew up, studied (WAAPA), and where my love of theatre began. I think Perth audiences are in for a treat with this spectacularly talented cast and completely fresh take on this iconic show!”

Since the show’s Broadway premiere and the 1978 film starring John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest-grossing movie-musical at the time – the Tony Award-nominated musical has triumphed across the globe; featuring dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including, Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want and Greased Lightnin’.

This production of Grease is also working with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre as the Official Charity Partner with Annelise Hall as an Ambassador for Olivia’s Walk for Wellness on Sunday, October 8. Further fundraising initiatives for the Grease partnership with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre will also be announced in the coming months.

Grease hits Crown Theatre in June 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 8, 2023 from greasemusical.com.au

