US post-punk outfit Sparta will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Wiretap Scars with an Australian tour, hitting Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, May 23.

Sparta formed from the ashes of seminal rockers At the Drive-In who disbanded in 2001. Released in 2002 to huge praise from post-punk and hardcore audiences, their debut album Wiretap Scars featured the single Cut Your Ribbon and epic live favourites Air and Collapse.

“We made the decision early on in the tour to just play the album all the way through without any talking – and I like to talk! – because we know what the album means to you all and we wanted you to be able to live in those memories” said frontman Jim Ward.

Sparta play Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Tickets are on sale Monday, October 9 from rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

