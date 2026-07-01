WA artists explore connection, hardship and hope with new Passing By Project exhibition

In collaboration with SAVA ART and The Salvation Army WA, a new public art exhibition, the Passing By Project, has launched at RAC Arena, running from Saturday, June 27, to Sunday, December 13.

Located on the ground level outside Door 2 at RAC Arena, the free exhibition features original works from sixteen emerging WA artists aged 14-24, many of whom have engaged with youth support services through The Salvation Army WA or The Y HQ.

Created specifically for the arena space and its constant flow of visitors, the exhibition explores how people move through life alongside one another, often overlooking the struggles others may be facing.

The exhibition has been produced with Perth creative and former Salvation Army youth services client Zac Cawdron and co-curated with Visual Arts Project Officer at The Y HQ youth services Nelson Mondlane.

“Designed for a high-foot-traffic environment, the installation invites people to pause, engage, and reflect on the importance of truly seeing and valuing others, particularly those experiencing homelessness, family domestic violence and other similar hardships,” said Cawdron.

“In this way, the artwork mirrors the care and connection The Salvos provide through their support services.”

WA State Manager for Youth Services at The Salvation Army WA, Guy Rees, said the initiative demonstrates the transformative role creativity can play for young people.

“All funds donated from this project will be utilised to create ongoing opportunities for young people to connect and express themselves through art.”

All artworks have been custom created for the exhibition and will be available for purchase via SAVA ART’s website, with proceeds supporting both the participating artists and The Salvation Army Youth Services.

“It’s a privilege to provide a platform for talented local artists while also supporting our long-standing community partner, The Salvation Army,” said Michael Scott, General Manager of RAC Arena.

The Passing By Project exhibition runs at RAC Arena from Saturday, June 27, to Sunday, December 13, 2026. For more information and to purchase artworks, visit savaart.com.au

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