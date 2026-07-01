Get Ready to Mambo with Ivan Aristeguieta’s new comedy show

After the smash-hit success of his 2025 comedy show All Bangers, No Mash!, Venezuelan-Australian comedian Ivan Aristeguieta is back with a hilarious new show, Ready To Mambo, hitting two venues in WA.

Aristeguieta is set to bring his Ready To Mambo Tour to Regal Theatre on Friday, July 3, and Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre in Bunbury on Saturday, July 4. The show is also set to hit Ettalong, Newcastle, Liverpool and Sydney.

Aristeguieta’s new comedy show promises audiences a night of entertainment, featuring hilarious tidbits about dancing through tough times, finding joy in chaos and shaking off worries to a Latino beat.

The WA leg of the tour follows sold-out shows in Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast earlier this year.

Originally from Venezuela, Ivan Aristeguieta migrated to Adelaide in 2012 and pursued a career in stand-up comedy. Labelled as “witty, intelligent, and, of course, hilarious”, Aristeguieta is a 4x winner of the Best Comedy Show at Adelaide Fringe in 2017, 2022, 2023 and 2026. He was also nominated for the Most Outstanding Show at Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2021.

Aristeguieta is known for his appearances on Have You Been Paying Attention?, Thank God You’re Here and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Opening Night Gala.

Ivan Aristeguieta brings his Ready To Mambo Tour to Regal Theatre on Friday, July 3, and Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre in Bunbury on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ivancomedy.com

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