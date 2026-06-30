Review: Dave at RAC Arena

Dave at RAC Arena

w/ Kerani

Saturday, June 27, 2026

British superstar musician, rapper, and pianist Dave delivered a fitting finale to the Australian leg of his The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour at RAC Arena on Saturday night.

Having not returned to the city since his first trip down under back in 2018, fans had come from far and wide to fill the RAC to capacity. Being one of the only places the Brixton-born lyricist managed to perform seven years ago, it was clear from the offset he personally had a special relationship with the Perth crowd, making this concluding performance all the more spectacular.

Opening the night as a special guest performance was up-and-coming songwriter and DJ, Kerani. With his sharp flows, charismatic stage presence and a set that mixed together contemporary anthems, US and UK rap, and classic singalongs, he warmed the rapidly filling area with a buzz of excitement. By the time his very enjoyable set had come to a close, he proved to be an excellent primer for what was to follow.

When Dave finally took the stage, the arena erupted. Taking little time to warm up, he moved seamlessly into tracks from his latest project, The Boy Who Played the Harp, with the visual production breathtakingly minimalist yet deeply effective, mirroring the introspective nature of the new material.

The dynamic lighting surrounding the stage ebbed and flowed with the changing pace of each song. A memorable example came during Selfish, a track from the new album featuring James Blake. Rising above the band, higher than anyone else in the room, Dave played the piano at such a height it was angelic in nature, stunning the audience into an almost complete silence.

Dave

The inclusion of a live band elevated the overall experience, adding warmth and depth to Dave’s music while allowing every instrument to shine. Each musician performed with remarkable precision, creating a rich, immersive sound that enhanced every song.

The track list was excellently put together, taking punters on a journey through Dave’s catalogue, beginning with History and No Weapons from his latest release, The Boy Who Played The Harp.

This was followed by three tracks from his 2021 album release, We’re All Alone In This Together. The Afro influence on these songs really shone through and made the crowd not only rise to their feet but also dance along to the rhythms.

Screwface Capital and Location off his debut studio album, Psychodrama, were followed by some of his first works, No Words, Thiago Silva and Funky Friday, feat. Fredo.

Midway through the performance, Dave took to performing his unreleased freestyles. To anyone unfamiliar with the material, you wouldn’t have thought they were unreleased, as the crowd exploded in delight as his Victory Lap x RTW Freestyle rang out around the arena. Since its release, his loyal fans have been left crying out for it to be made an official track; however, on the night, it truly showcased his rapping ability, his dynamism, and his incredible ability to cross beats and genres and still remain true to his original deep, gritty sound.

Dave

One of the performance’s defining features was Dave’s remarkable connection with the crowd. At multiple times across the night, the rapper did not even need to say a word of his own songs; the audience simply bellowed the lyrics back to him. This reflected more than a measure of his global success—it showed just how deeply his songwriting resonates with those who listen.

Some highlights of the performance included his work with Central Cee, with all but one track off their collab EP, Split Decision, played on the night. It was clear the Perth crowd loved Central Cee and Dave’s partnership and recognised the pair as some of the most important names in modern British rap music.

Another standout moment came during Thiago Silva, where the band played the instrumental of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, which was followed by the fans’ reply of “Oh, Thiago Silva!” It was a sight to behold, reverberating from the ground up and immersing the packed-out stadium.

What separates Dave from his contemporaries is his staggering musicality. Watching him switch from pacing the stage in urban flow to sitting down at a spotlight-lit grand piano is a spectacle. His classical training was on full display, providing stunning melodies, foundational for his most poignant storytelling.

Overall, Dave brought his The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour to a massive, sold-out finish. He proved his status at the top of UK hip hop by not only flawlessly switching between gritty rap and stunning piano performances but also by showcasing lyricism that resonated with thousands of his beloved fans.

JAMES HAMILTON

Photos by Sean Ofoyela

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