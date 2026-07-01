Review: Al Jardine & the Pet Sounds Band at Regal Theatre

Al Jardine & the Pet Sounds Band at Regal Theatre

Thursday, June 25, 2026

With the Pet Sounds Band in tow, original Beach Boy Al Jardine took us inside the baroque, choral arrangements of Brian Wilson last Thursday. Who better to do so than Wilson’s lifelong friend and bandmate?

The 11-piece miniature orchestra featured no less than three synths, three guitars, three saxophones, flutes, bass, percussion, and the ultra-impressive bass harmonica, with most members also contributing vocals.

From opener California Girls, the sound was lush and organic. Nothing like the slick stadium rush of Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys outfit, this felt like stretching out in the studio with the Brian circa the 60s and 70s. We still got the hits and plenty from legendary 1966 record Pet Sounds, but in place of Kokomo there were deep cuts from 1973’s Holland (Sail On, Sailor) and 1977’s The Beach Boys Love You (most of the record).

Al Jardine & the Pet Sounds Band

Small in stature, Jardine’s presence was enormous. The man who first brought Sloop John B to Wilson, he replicated his own consummate lead vocals on the likes of Help Me Rhonda and I Know There’s an Answer (interpolated with a chorus of Hang On to Your Ego). A genial host, he noted Little Surfer Girl was the first song Brian wrote, explained that Love You was Brian’s favourite record (hence them playing 10 of its songs), and got a glint in his eye when Little Deuce Coupe and I Get Around were played back to back for car enthusiasts.

He also brought son Matt Jardine along, contributing the youthful falsetto of Wilson with sublime success. From a gorgeous Don’t Worry Baby early on, through to the magical choral arrangements of Pet Sounds classics such as You Still Believe in Me, the younger Jardine was an absolute wonder.

Al Jardine & the Pet Sounds Band

Other Pet Sounds standouts included the instrumental title track, brought beautifully to life in concert; Caroline, No for its gentle restraint; Paul Von Mertens’ dazzling flute throughout I’m Waiting for the Day; and the night’s peak which saw a timeless God Only Knows segue into monster hits Sloop John B and Wouldn’t It Be Nice, leaving only Good Vibrations to close the main set. If the Love You run had gone on a little long, this section was damn near close to perfect.

Elsewhere, Heroes and Villains was a notable highlight, the first song written by the creative partnership of Wilson and Van Dyke Parks, as we were informed. It saw the mini-orchestra in peak form with Von Mertens’ alto sax pitched against playful synths and vocals, showcasing the mid-60s Beach Boys at their most psychedelic and inventive.

Al Jardine & the Pet Sounds Band

It was quite the journey across a full two hours and 36 songs, and the encore saw old-timers on their feet both on stage and in the stalls as Surfin’ USA and Fun, Fun, Fun took us out dancing.

“This is the best trip I’ve ever been on,” Jardine sang with a wink. For many it was the sound of their youth; for the rest it was our parents’ record collections. Either way, it was a true celebration of one of rock and roll’s greatest catalogues.

HARVEY RAE

Photos by Anthony Jackson

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