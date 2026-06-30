Carl Barron returns to Perth with new show Just Wondering Why

Due to overwhelming demand, Carl Barron is set to return to Perth for one night only, bringing his new show Just Wondering Why to RAC Arena on Saturday, August 1. The comedy icon’s new routine will invite audiences in for an evening of questioning, pondering and thinking out loud, giving insight into the nuances of what it means to wonder.

Barron is returning to Perth after a sold-out five-date tour of Western Australia earlier this year. The visit adds to Barron’s impressive track record of successful tours across the USA, the UK, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe. Barron is also a Comic of the Year winner and has been nominated for an ARIA for Best Comedy Release twice—once in 2006 for Whatever Comes Next and again in 2019 for Drinking With A Fork.

Carl Barron’s new show Just Wondering Why hits RAC Arena on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au

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