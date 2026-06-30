Cuby GrooveFest returns to the Wheatbelt with massive 2026 program

One of WA’s biggest regional festivals, Cuby GrooveFest, is set to return to the Wheatbelt town of Cuballing on Friday, September 18, to Sunday, September 20.

This year’s lineup features a mix of internationally acclaimed and local acts, including The Southern River Band, Fool Nelson, 19 Twenty, Blue Shaddy, Don’t Tell Daisy, Scarlet’s Way, Dolce Blue and more.

The unique festival is set to entertain with a mix of homegrown music, creativity and nature, with a bustling program that will also feature a Makers Market, Art Prize and Exhibition, Gallery Tours, Roving Theatre, Guided Nature Walks, Music Workshops, Equine Therapy, Vintage Show and Shine, Kids Activities, Horse & Carriage Rides, Line Dancing, Mandala Making, a Live Mural Project and a chance to get up close and personal with native Dryandra wildlife.

“Local festivals have such a positive impact on small towns.” Said festival co-founder Eliza Dowling. “It’s grassroots community building that brings us together while showcasing our beautiful region.”

An on-site campout experience is available for this year, with day-trippers also welcome, and there will be plenty of other stay options nearby with free shuttle buses from neighbouring towns.

Check out the full lineup below:

The Southern River Band

Fool Nelson

19 Twenty

Blue Shaddy

Don’t Tell Daisy

Scarlet’s Way

Dolce Blue

Rogue Pony

Amberley Maryellen

Cooper Jones

Ma Baker

Darren Gillis

Navisha

Matt Cal

Hazelmead

Finn Pearson

Cherry Steppers

Chris Cowcher

Sisters of Corn

Summer Jade

Russell and Matt

Silverbuds

Octavia

The Albany Shantymen

Batty, Millsy and Sandsy

Evan and Jade

Choir Collectives

Cuby GrooveFest hits Cuballing from Friday, September 18, to Sunday, September 20. Tickets are on sale now at cubygroovefest.com.au

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