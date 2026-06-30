Cuby GrooveFest returns to the Wheatbelt with massive 2026 program
One of WA’s biggest regional festivals, Cuby GrooveFest, is set to return to the Wheatbelt town of Cuballing on Friday, September 18, to Sunday, September 20.
This year’s lineup features a mix of internationally acclaimed and local acts, including The Southern River Band, Fool Nelson, 19 Twenty, Blue Shaddy, Don’t Tell Daisy, Scarlet’s Way, Dolce Blue and more.
The unique festival is set to entertain with a mix of homegrown music, creativity and nature, with a bustling program that will also feature a Makers Market, Art Prize and Exhibition, Gallery Tours, Roving Theatre, Guided Nature Walks, Music Workshops, Equine Therapy, Vintage Show and Shine, Kids Activities, Horse & Carriage Rides, Line Dancing, Mandala Making, a Live Mural Project and a chance to get up close and personal with native Dryandra wildlife.
“Local festivals have such a positive impact on small towns.” Said festival co-founder Eliza Dowling. “It’s grassroots community building that brings us together while showcasing our beautiful region.”
An on-site campout experience is available for this year, with day-trippers also welcome, and there will be plenty of other stay options nearby with free shuttle buses from neighbouring towns.
Check out the full lineup below:
The Southern River Band
Fool Nelson
19 Twenty
Blue Shaddy
Don’t Tell Daisy
Scarlet’s Way
Dolce Blue
Rogue Pony
Amberley Maryellen
Cooper Jones
Ma Baker
Darren Gillis
Navisha
Matt Cal
Hazelmead
Finn Pearson
Cherry Steppers
Chris Cowcher
Sisters of Corn
Summer Jade
Russell and Matt
Silverbuds
Octavia
The Albany Shantymen
Batty, Millsy and Sandsy
Evan and Jade
Choir Collectives
Cuby GrooveFest hits Cuballing from Friday, September 18, to Sunday, September 20. Tickets are on sale now at cubygroovefest.com.au