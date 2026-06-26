Shoegaze-grunge heavyweights Fleshwater set to rock Magnet House this November

Massachusetts rock band Fleshwater are returning to Australia for a national tour, hitting Perth’s Magnet House on Thursday, November 12.

The tour follows on from a massive 12 months for the group, which saw the release of their second album, 2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky; extensive tours with Deftones and The Mars Volta; and a performance at Coachella 2026.

Emerging with their distinctive blend of shoegaze, grunge, alternative rock, and hardcore, Fleshwater have become one of the most talked-about bands in heavy music.

Formed in 2017, Fleshwater’s breakout single Linda Claire introduced audiences to a sound that felt both nostalgic and contemporary, drawing from the alternative rock and shoegaze movements of the 1990s while injecting them with a modern heaviness and emotional weight all of their own.

Further establishing the band was their debut album, We’re Not Here To Be Loved, which earned them a devoted international following and appearances at major festivals, including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, Sound & Fury, and Sick New World.

Joining them on what promises to be their biggest local show to date is Idaho wrecking crew Ingrown. With their self-described ‘gun-toting, dirt-bike-riding, hell-raising hardcore,’ Ingrown have rapidly built a reputation for being one of the most dangerous bands in American heavy music, with their latest album, Idaho, delivering a relentless barrage of riffs, aggression, and attitude.

Freshwater perform at Magnet House on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from daltours.cc/Fleshwater

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