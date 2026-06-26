Katie Noonan marks 30th album milestone with intimate WA shows

Katie Noonan has announced a run of national tour dates following the June release of her 30th studio album, Alone but all one.

The tour features three intimate evening performances in Western Australia, including The Rechabite on Thursday, July 16; Camelot Arts Club in Mosman Park on Friday, July 17; and Miss Chow’s in Margaret River on Saturday, July 18.

Joining the 5x ARIA award winner on her run of shows (excluding Sydney & Margaret River) will be Australian singer-songwriter Mark Wilkinson, whose warm acoustic sound and soulful vocals have achieved over 150 million streams and tens of thousands of record sales.

Noonan’s new record was created after a profound personal turning point at the end of 2024, when she set up her piano in her lounge room in the hills behind Nambour and recorded the album entirely live with a string quartet. Half of the songs on the record were gifted to Noonan by close friend and acclaimed author Trent Dalton. Written as lyrics and prose between 2000 and 2006, they gave the former George singer an entirely new compositional challenge: finding the melody inside another writer’s words and making them wholly her own.

“This album is for anyone who’s gone through a life shift—not just separation, but grief, uncertainty, or quiet reinvention,” Noonan said. “It’s music for sitting with things. For remembering we’re not alone, even in solitude. It’s personal, but I hope it will resonate in a way that becomes collective.”

Katie Noonan plays The Rechabite on Thursday, July 16; Camelot Arts Club on Friday, July 17; and Miss Chow’s on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from katienoonan.com.au

Prev x