WA artist HANDBRAKE to unveil largest solo exhibition yet

Western Australian artist Hans Bruechle, known as HANDBRAKE, is about to unveil his biggest solo exhibition yet. Titled Chaos Concludes, the exhibition will transform the historic Naval Store in Fremantle into an immersive art experience, with a cinematic projection installation bringing his large-scale new mural to life on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13.

Building on the successes of his previous exhibitions, Chaos Controlled (2018) and Chaos Rising (2021), Chaos Concludes marks the final instalment in HANDBRAKE’s ‘Chaos’ series. Visitors can expect the signature chaos of HANDBRAKE’s style at this 18+ exhibition, which will showcase his latest gallery works, prints, and apparel. The event will also feature the award-winning HANDBRAKE x Rogue Motorcycles cafe racer and a hand-painted Tesla Model S.

On opening night, guests can enjoy an array of beverages, including the specially crafted ‘HANDBRAKE’ cocktail at the cash bar, complimentary Mexican street food from Al Pastor, as well as free HANDBRAKE tattoos by the Artful Ink team. Since past events have attracted long lines for the tattoos, arriving early is advisable.

“The centrepiece of this exhibition—my biggest yet—is a unique installation combining a large-scale mural with motion design and animation by Jhan Fung projected onto the painted surface, all set to a custom, synchronised soundscape created by international music producer Devante,” said Bruechle. “I can’t wait to show Perth what we have created.”

HANDBRAKE’s Chaos Concludes exhibition is showing at The Naval Store on Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13, 2024.

