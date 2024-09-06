Sneakerland and HoopsFest team up for Australia’s largest streetwear event

Australia’s largest sneaker and streetwear convention, Sneakerland, will be teaming up with the nation’s premier basketball festival, HoopsFest, for a special weekend event on Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22 at RAC Arena.

Bringing together basketball, music, culture, entertainment and style, Sneakerland offers ‘sneakerheads’, collectors, resellers, content creators and enthusiasts the chance to buy, sell, trade and view some of the world’s rarest sneakers and streetwear.

Since its inception in 2021, Sneakerland has attracted over 30,000 sneaker enthusiasts across Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, including athletes, celebrities and content creators, showcasing over 40 local and national brands.

This year’s event will feature a Kobe Bryant sneaker museum, a 1v1 basketball tournament, and a dance competition with up to $10,000 in cash prizes. Attendees can also enjoy a trading floor with a vast array of items, over $40,000 worth of giveaways, basketball activations, live auctions in the VIP lounge, exclusive sneaker and streetwear drops, performances by top DJs, free haircuts and braiding, a tattoo stand and a gaming station by 2K Games and PlayStation. Additional attractions include sneaker cleaning services and family-friendly entertainment.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NBL for the largest basketball festival Australia has ever seen,” said event founder and organiser Jamal Diallo. “This year, Sneakerland will feature a new format: Day One (Saturday) will be open to the general public and VIP ticket holders, while Day Two (Sunday) will offer VIP ticket holders exclusive access to our live auction and the Sydney Kings vs. Adelaide 36ers game in the RAC Arena bowl afterwards.”

Australian DJ and producer Hayden James is also set to light up the court on game day, spinning his hits on a multi-levelled courtside ‘BoomBox’.

Sneakerland takes over RAC Arena on Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ticketek.com.au

