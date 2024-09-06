Des Cortez bring Little Giants EP tour to the west coast

Melbourne-based indie band Des Cortez are heading on tour to celebrate the release of their new EP, Little Giants. The trio kick off their visit to Western Australia with a free entry show at El Grotto in Scarborough on Friday, September 13.

They will then follow up with a performance at the first ever Cuby Groove Fest in Cuballing on Saturday, September 14. The festival, which runs over two nights, also features live sets from San Cisco, Humble Armada, Alison Parade, Billy Higginson & The Pale Moon Riders and more.

Since forming right out of school in 2020, Des Cortez have gone from ‘humble DIY beginnings’ to playing over 100 live shows and supporting acts like The Rions, South Summit and Dear Sunday.

Des Cortez play El Grotto on Friday, September 13 and Cuby Groove Fest on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Their new EP Little Giants is available to stream on Spotify now.

