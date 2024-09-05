Blues at Bridgetown adds third round of artists to 2024 line-up

Blues at Bridgetown has announced the third round of artists performing this year as the festival returns from Friday, November 8, to Sunday, November 10.

Australian indie folk duo Sunday Lemonade, known for their ‘refreshing’ performances, have supported acts such as Thirsty Merc, The Rubens and Ash Grunwald, alongside national tours and festival appearances with Little Georgia, The Bamboos, and Tones & I.

Corey Legge will be delivering heartfelt alt-country, blues, and rock, drawing inspiration from his upbringing in Bega, NSW. Now based in Wollongong, Corey has released three albums in three years, earning high rotation on ABC Country and supporting artists like Fanny Lumsden, Amber Lawrence, Catherine Britt, and Ash Grunwald.

The Little Lord Street Band have won over music lovers nationwide, supporting acts such as Gomez, Justin Townes Earle, The Whitlams, Fanny Lumsden, Ruby Boots and The Living End, in addition to numerous headline shows. The group will arrive fresh from the release of their 2024 album, Time and Place.

Unique ‘hip-soul-folk’ singer-songwriter Prita immerses herself in the music scene across Europe and Australia. Her distinctive sound blends live loop pedal effects, funky urban harmonies, acoustic finger-picking guitar and beatboxing.

New additions to the festival also include Big Ron Betts, Chris Cavill, Cross Eyed Cats, Fingers Mitchell Cullen, Finn Pearson Band, Jaime Jackett, Martin Lee Cropper, Natural Boogie and Tuck Shop Ladies.

These acts join the line-up with previously announced artists Adam-James, Alexia Parenzee, Angie Colman, Brandie & Wise Trio, Boox Kid, Charlie Youngson, Checkerboard Lounge, Dan Howls, Dave Hole, Frank Sultana, The Floors, The Winfield Blues Band, Joan & The Giants, John Butler, Kiera Jas, Laurel & The Painkillers, Legs Electric, Little Green, Little Quirks, Louis Rebeiro & The Blues Machine, Mossy Fogg, Odlaw, Owen Campbell, Pat Tierney, Rochelle O’Reilly, Siobhan Cotchin, Smoke Stack Rhino, South Summit, Tom Fisher & The Layabouts, Tracey Barnett and Whiskey Nips.

Blues at Bridgetown Festival has released its third artist announcement. For more info and to buy tickets, head to bluesatbridgetown.com.au

