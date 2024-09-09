Cuballing to come alive with first ever Cuby GrooveFest

This weekend, the small Wheatbelt town of Cuballing will come alive with Cuby GrooveFest, a three-day music and arts festival, running from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

Featuring a line-up of acts such as San Cisco, Humble Armada, Des Cortez, and many more, festivalgoers can enjoy a wide range of free activities for all ages, including markets, busking, vintage and hot rod displays, arts and cooking competitions, wildflower tours and a chicken rodeo!

“The festival is an opportunity for us to celebrate our local talent and the wonderful place where we live,” said Shire President Eliza Dowling. “We are so excited to have these amazing bands coming in from across the state.”

Art enthusiasts can watch the creation of a mandala and see James Giddy paint a mural in real time at the Recreation Centre, with the festival concluding with an attempt to set a world record for the largest human musical note on Sunday morning. For convenience, Cuby GrooveFest provides free shuttle buses to nearby towns and encourages camping in the local townsite.

“It is going to be an awesome weekend—a chance to listen to some amazing musicians, eat good food, immerse yourself in art and nature, try delicious local bevvies, and join in our community,” said Dowling. “It is a beautiful time to be in the wheatbelt—the canola is flowering, the wildflowers are out, spring is here—it couldn’t be better!”