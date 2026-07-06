vSPY vSPY return with 40th Anniversary Tour

Australian pub and ska rockers vSPY vSPY have announced a 40th anniversary tour celebrating the release of their two albums, Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers.

The HARRY’S + A.O. 40th Anniversary Tour kicks off at Amplifier in Perth on Friday, October 9, before heading to Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

In 1986, vSPY vSPY released two albums in a single year on different labels and charted with both. Their debut, Harry’s Reasons, arrived on Midnight Oil’s Powderworks label in February. Raw, political and rooted in the inner-city Sydney squat scene which the band called home, the album set a precedent for the catalogue of records they would go on to produce.

A.O. Mod. TV. Vers., featuring the single Don’t Tear It Down, followed in December on WEA, achieving a gold album award and peaking at #12 nationally.

To coincide with the tour, both Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. will be reissued on limited coloured vinyl, making them the only recordings from that era to have seen a modern release.

The WA gig will be something of a homecoming for bass player, singer and songwriter Craig Bloxom, who lived and went to school for five years in Perth. After spending 20 years away from the music industry, Bloxom returned to Western Australia last year with his new band RSPYS.

vSPY vSPY’s HARRY’S + A.O. 40th Anniversary Tour hits Amplifier on Friday, October 9, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 9. To pre-order the vinyl head to harryaomod.com.au

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