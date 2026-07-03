Live @ the Town Hall returns with Baker Boy

Live @ the Town Hall returns to the south coast with acclaimed Australian hip-hop artist Baker Boy set to headline at the Albany Town Hall Auditorium on Saturday, August 22. Making his Great Southern debut, the six-time ARIA Award winner, 2019 Young Australian of the Year, and proud Yolŋu artist will arrive after having released his second studio album DJANDJAY last October.

Joining Baker Boy as main support will be First Nations singer-songwriter Miss Kaninna. Winner of three ARIA awards in 2025, and with new mixtape blackprint set to launch next month, the Tasmanian hip-hop artist rose to fame with her debut single Blak Britney in 2023 and has toured both nationally and internationally.

Western Australian musicians joining the lineup include Inkabee, the 14-year-old Noongar/Wongi rapper and R&B artist whose resume includes performances on America’s Got Talent, triple j’s Like A Version, and SXSW stage; and new talent JJ Vacant, a rising Noongar/Wongi and Pitjantjatjara hip-hop artist. Opening the show will be Kinjarling (Albany) local musician Ricky Neil Jr. with his disco-infused pop.

A vintage clothing market and food will also be available in the Town Hall’s courtyard.

Live @ the Town Hall hits the Albany Town Hall Auditorium on Saturday, August 22, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from cityofalbanyevents.com

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