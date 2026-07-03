28 Days add WA dates to 30 Year Anniversary Tour

Aussie punk rockers 28 Days have announced additional tour dates for their upcoming 30 Year Anniversary Tour.

Three new WA dates have been added, including The Carine, Duncraig, on Thursday, October 15; Amplifier Bar, Perth, on Friday, October 16; and Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, on Saturday, October 17.

With their major city shows across June selling out due to overwhelming demand, ‘Part 2’ of their tour also includes new dates in Queensland and Tasmania alongside a triumphant return to their home town of Frankston, where the band began from a skate park back in the late ‘90s.

Fans can expect to hear material from the band’s platinum-selling album, Upstyledown, which will also be available on vinyl for the first time ever on the tour. Featuring tracks like Rip It Up, Say What? and Sucker, the album rocketed to #1 on the ARIA charts in 2000 and earned them a nomination for Breakthrough Artist – Album at the 2001 ARIA Awards.

28 Days play the Carine on Thursday, October 15; Amplifier Bar on Friday, October 16; and the Dunsborough Tavern on Saturday, October 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 9 from teamwrktouring.com

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