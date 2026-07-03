Kiwi rockers NO CIGAR set to return to WA

Auckland indie rock band NO CIGAR have announced their biggest Australian tour to date, hitting Freo.Social on Friday, October 23.

Continuing to build on momentum struck on their last visit to Australia in 2025, NO CIGAR’s return comes off the back of a string of successes in the international market, including sold-out shows in the UK as well as the release of their third album, Under The Surface.

The band’s music blends indie, surf and alternative rock elements, already accumulating a vast, loyal following from across Australia, the UK, North America and Europe. Now on their fourth tour of Australia, the five-piece are set to perform thirteen shows across the country.

No Cigar play at Freo.Social on Friday, October 23, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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