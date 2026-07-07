Perth three-piece Polly take new EP on the road for national tour

Perth indie three-piece Polly are celebrating the release of their second EP, Maybe, on Friday, July 17, with a national Australian headline tour.

The tour will kick off in Perth with shows at the Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, on Saturday, July 18, and the Y HQ, Leederville, on Saturday, July 25, before moving on for shows in Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne. The tour will also include stops at Bigsound Festival in Brisbane this September and Rolling Sets Festival in Tweed Heads this November.

Local acts CNTR and Lefty will join Polly as special guest for both Perth shows, with Curl joining the lineup for the Indi Bar show and Zoevi joining the bill at Y HQ.

Building off the back of a string of releases that have garnered national attention, the trio have released three singles from the EP so far, Forget You, Tell Your Friends and Doubt, with the latter released alongside a music video directed by Perth creative Mia Shaw.

Known for their energetic live shows and guitar-driven songwriting, the three-piece have risen to national attention over the past few years with their 2025 EP, All I Want, and support slots for some of the country’s most beloved indie acts, including Spacey Jane, The Belair Lip Bombs, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Hockey Dad, The Grogans and Old Mervs.

Polly’s Maybe Australian Tour hits the Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, July 18 and the Y HQ on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from linktr.ee

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