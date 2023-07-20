Vinyl Café opens doors in new Leederville home

Following several months of preparations, Vinyl Café has just opened in its new home. The venue can now be found just across the street from its previous location in Leederville, on the ground floor of The Foundry building at 636 Newcastle Street. The move comes with a substantial upgrade for the venue, with the new space featuring a fully-equipped commercial kitchen and bar. Vinyl Café’s Dylan Sainsbury said it felt good to finally open the doors. “It’s huge weight off my shoulders and a relief to see the new Vinyl Café finally open," he said. “We had a lot of delays and setbacks getting into the new space, so it’s been a struggle at times keeping the faith that I could make it all happen. But it’s also been an absolute blast working with new business partners Ryan Wilson, Greg Sanders and Steve Browne who each have a wealth of talent and experience." The new Vinyl Café will now also begin operating under a small bar licence which allows them to extend trading hours and accommodate more patrons.

“The new space offers everything we could in our old space plus pretty much everything we couldn't," Sainsbury said. “We have the same vibe and service and your local bar/cafe atmosphere plus we have a fully equipped kitchen and well stocked bar and a space designed from the ground up." “We're looking to build to seven day a week trade as soon as possible and have regular nights and days locked in already with Thursday nights hosting The Leederville Songwriters Club, Saturday morning Jazz with the Matt Gudgeon Trio and monthly events starting to book in for Wednesdays including local new release listening parties. If anyone reading this is keen hit us up if you have anything you want to run or get involved in." While the venue welcomed patrons with a 'soft launch' over the weekend, there is still more to be done.