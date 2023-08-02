Tim Minchin is heading around the country on his upcoming live tour, An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano.

The tour kicks off in October and hits major cities across Australia before finishing with three shows at Regal Theatre on Thursday, February 22; Friday, February 23; and Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Performing in singer-songwriter mode, we’re told the “set list will be fluid, the chat unplanned, and the vibe informal.”

Minchin’s debut studio album Apart Together was released in 2020 and included the singles Leaving LA and I’ll Take Lonely Tonight. Both songs were premiered during Minchin’s semi-comeback tour, BACK: Old Songs, New Songs, Fuck You Songs, in 2019 and 2020.

Minchin’s new live show will include songs from Apart Together as well as selections from the musicals Matilda and Groundhog Day, Minchin’s TV and film writing, and his early days as a performer.

An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano hits Regal Theatre on Thursday, February 22; Friday, February 23; and Saturday, February 24, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, August4 from livenation.com.au

