Carla Geneve announces second album ‘HERTZ’

Local singer-songwriter Carla Geneve has announced her second album is just a few months away. Titled HERTZ, the record is due for release on Friday, October 27 via Dot Dash / Remote Control Records.

“I am beyond excited to tell you that my second record HERTZ will be released October 27,” Geneve said upon revealing the news. “I’m extremely proud of this record, and prouder still to be able to work with the people that made it with me.”

The release of Geneve’s debut album, the AMP-nominated Learn To Like It, coincided with the pandemic resulting in the quiet months that followed spent conceptualising and writing her second LP. “My experience had broadened – I’d been touring and working so hard for so long and then I finally had a chance to do not much at all,” she said. “I was also diagnosed with bipolar at that time. Understanding the implications of that diagnosis is a big part of this album.”

Recorded and produced at RADA Studios with Daniel Carroll, the new release is very much a concept album, a vulnerable documentation of Geneve processing her experience with bipolar disorder. She plotted the progress of songs to reflect the ups and downs of a mood cycle forming a frequency, hence the album title HERTZ.

The news follows the release of new single Bills this week. Encompassing pop, indie, and alt-country, Bills is an indie-pop vehicle for the stress of a relationship that’s being ruled by finances.

“It’s about being entirely in love with someone that was stuck in a continuous work schedule doing something they hated,” Geneve said. “Money was the issue, but you can’t buy someone out of a bad situation, especially if you’ve got no cash either.” The accompanying visual is an extreme embodiment of the predicament.

To celebrate the single launch, Geneve also announced a run of live gigs including a Fremantle show at The Buffalo Club on Saturday, September 2 with support from legendary local rockers The Painkillers and upcoming sludgey-folk-punks Grub.

Geneve is a record-breaking seven-time winner of WAM Song of the Year, and has performed at Falls Festival, Laneway, Party in the Paddock alongside support slots for Cat Power, Kurt Vile, Julia Jacklin, Belle & Sebastian, Gareth Liddiard and more.

Carla Geneve’s second album HERTZ is out Friday, October 27, 2023. Check out the video for new single Bills below. Carla Geneve plays the Buffalo Club on Saturday, September 2. To buy tickets head to oztix.com.au

Prev x Next »