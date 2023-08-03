The Butterfly Effect Announce ‘Begins Here’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Brisbane rockers The Butterfly Effect will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their landmark debut album, Begins Here, with a national tour.

The Butterfly Effect will perform the album in full for the first time, plus a selection of tracks from the band’s catalogue including songs from their most recent album, 2022’s IV.

The tour hits Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, February 10.

Released in, 2003, Begins Here spawned four massive singles, One Second Of Insanity, Crave, Always and Beautiful Mine, appearing in the Hottest 100 across 2003/2004. The album peaked at #23 on the ARIA Album Charts, topped the Independent charts, was included in the top 10 albums of 2003 by the UK’s Kerrang! Magazine and was certified Gold.

The Butterfly Effect’s Begins Here 20th Anniversary Tour hits Astor Theatre on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, August 10 from destroyalllines.com

Prev x