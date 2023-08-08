A weekend of music, melodies and memories: Blues at Bridgetown returns

Following its return to a full-strength festival last year for its 30th Anniversary, Blues at Bridgetown returns in 2023 with a weekend’s worth of music, melodies and new memories from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12.

C.W. Stoneking returns to WA with His Primitive Horn Orchestra – the band that have been his long-time collaborators – playing beloved songs from his back catalogue. The Primitive Horn Orchestra first appeared on Stoneking’s album of 2009, Jungle Blues, an album has since been certified gold.

With 10 albums and over 30 years of constant touring under their belt, award-winning quartet Bondi Cigars are set to be another highlight of this year’s festival.

Melbourne six-piece Sweet Talk were founded over a bond of late nights, American music, classic songwriting and improvised jams. Gaining a loyal following, Sweet Talk have been journeying across Australia with appearances at Blues On Broadbeach, Queenscliff Music Festival, Tamworth, Port Fairy Folk Festival and more.

After blowing audiences away at Bluesfest earlier this year, star-on-the-rise Roshani (pictured above) returns to weave story and song to uplift the soul. Born into a musical family in Sri Lanka, at six weeks of age Roshani was given up for adoption and fate led her to the other side of the world in Tamworth, where she had the opportunity to nurture her musical gift. Armed with a captivating voice and command over the loop pedal and various instruments, Roshani’s sound is as unique as her life story.

Bridgetown audiences may fondly recall seeing Grant Haua perform with bluesy duo Swamp Thing in previous years, but in 2023 he returns with his new outfit, The Soul Decree.

This year’s diverse line-up also includes Minnie Marks, Zydecats, Kangaroos with Machine Guns, Tracey Barnett, Smokestack Rhino, Rose Parker Band, The Human Highway, Tommy Bosson & The Score, Tanya Ransom, Howling Onshore, Two Dollar Dog and Whiskey Nips with more to be announced soon.

Blues at Bridgetown hits Bridgetown from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12, 2023. Tickets are now on sale through bluesatbridgetown.com.au/tickets

