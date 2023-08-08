Morrissey brings 40 year celebration tour to Perth

Morrissey, solo artist and former frontman of The Smiths, has announced his first Australian tour in seven years. The 40 Years of Morrissey tour hits Perth Concert Hall on Friday, December 1.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in British pop, Morrissey will perform a set spanning the early days of The Smiths through to his 13 solo albums and the upcoming Without Music The World Dies.

Pairing jangly melodies with misanthropic lyrics, The Smiths were one of the most successful, and most celebrated, rock groups of the 1980s.

Despite many alleged big-money reformation offers over the years, the ongoing bitter feud between Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr – along with the death of bassist Andy Rourke – have so far ruled out any chance of The Smiths ever getting back together.

Morrissey has been a divisive figure throughout his music career, with his controversial views generating more headlines than his music in recent years.

This includes referring to Hitler as “left wing,” defending disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein, engaging with anti-immigration policies and far-right politicians, and making comments about race that have led detractors to label him as racist.

Morrissey has included classic Smiths’ tunes in his set-list on his most recent tours, like How Soon Is Now?, Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want, Girlfriend In A Coma and more.

The 40 Years of Morrissey tour hits Perth Concert Hall on Friday, December 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 11 from livenation.com.au

