Vera Blue celebrates Modern Rituals with national album tour

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Vera Blue is hitting the road this winter for her first national headline tour in four years, celebrating her new album Modern Rituals.

Blue is set to bring her Modern Rituals Tour to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up at The Rechabite on Friday, August 28.

The upcoming tour comes in celebration of Blue’s third studio album, Modern Rituals, out on Friday, August 21, via Island Records/Universal Music Australia. The new album is set to explore the connection between personal rituals and the past and the present.

Fans can expect to hear fresh tracks from the album onstage, including Parallel Desire, In The Corner, Go Lucky and her new single Rituals, as well as fan-favourite tracks, including Regular Touch and Hold.

Known for her dynamic live performances, Vera Blue is an ARIA-nominated and APRA award-winning singer-songwriter with over 500 million artist streams and twelve Platinum and Gold ARIA accreditations. Her 2020 hit single with Flume, Rushing Back, scored two ARIA nominations and an APRA award.

Blue has supported Flume, Matt Corby and Maggie Rogers onstage and has performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Splendour in the Grass and Field Day. Blue also sang the national anthem at the 2025 AFL Grand Final.

Vera Blue brings her Modern Rituals Tour to The Rechabite on Friday, August 28, 2026. Modern Rituals is out on Friday, August 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12, from verablue.com

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