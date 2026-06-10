Melbourne garage punks Eddy Current Suppression Ring announce surprise WA show

Legendary Melbourne garage punks Eddy Current Suppression Ring are set to return to WA for the first time in over a decade, hitting The Rechabite on Friday, October 2.

The upcoming WA show comes after the band’s surprise album announcement, with their fifth album, In Light of Recent Events, released on Sunday, May 26, via Suppression Records, marking their first studio album in seven years.

Eddy Current Suppression Ring are set to be joined onstage by Fremantle-based art-pop musician Lyndon Blue and local punk rockers Sooks.

Fans can expect to hear new tracks from In Light of Recent Events onstage, such as Self Sabotage, Bop and Hard To Be Moved, as well as previously released fan-favourite tracks including Colour Television, Which Way To Go and Wrapped Up.

The WA show also follows the band’s surprise shows earlier this year in Hobart, Brisbane, Castlemaine and Sydney.

Formed in 2003, Eddy Current Suppression Ring have built a loyal following with their stripped-back blend of garage rock and post-punk across five studio albums. The four-piece won the prestigious Australian Music Prize for their 2008 album Primary Colours and have secured festival slots at Big Day Out, Laneway Festival, Golden Plains and Dark Mofo.

Eddy Current Suppression Ring hit The Rechabite on Friday, October 2, 2026. In Light of Recent Events is out now. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com

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