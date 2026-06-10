Legendary rock duo Air Supply celebrate 50th anniversary with national tour

After five sold-out shows across Australia last year, legendary Melbourne soft rock duo Air Supply, comprised of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, are set to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a national tour.

The duo’s upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour is set to hit Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, December 8, with additional shows in the Gold Coast, Wollongong, Adelaide and Newcastle.

“It means the world to us to celebrate our 50th anniversary by performing in our homeland of Australia,” the band said. “On our 50th year as Air Supply, nothing will make us prouder than coming back to the place where it all began.”

Fans can expect to hear hits from across Air Supply’s fifty-year catalogue onstage, including classic tracks such as Love and Other Bruises, Sweet Dreams, Now And Forever and Lost In Love.

Since their formation in 1975 in Melbourne, Air Supply have cemented their status as global superstars. The duo’s chart-topping hit Lost in Love was named Song of the Year in 1980, with their albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits selling in excess of 40 million copies. In 2010, Graham was honoured with a BMI Million-Air Certificate recognising three million performances of All Out Of Love.

Air Supply has previously shared stages with Michael Bolton, Rod Stewart and The Little River Band, with festival appearances at Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival, Festival d’été de Quebec and Sounds Of Rock Festival.

Air Supply bring their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour to Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, December 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com

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